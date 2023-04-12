Rays blast Red Sox, run season-opening win streak to 11

ST. PETERSBURG — For all the history they have made, the records they have threatened, the staggering number of runs they have scored, home runs they have hit and zeros their pitchers have posted in rolling to a franchise-record and majors-best start with 11 straight wins — two shy of the modern-day record — the Rays insist they are not doing anything extraordinary.

“I think we’re just playing good baseball,” outfielder Josh Lowe said. “I think everybody kind of feels the same way. It’s not like it’s out of the blue. We all know we’re a good team. We’re good players. And we’re going to keep showing up every single night and keep doing our job.”

They have been doing it remarkably well, Tuesday’s 7-2 win over the Red Sox the latest example of the quality of overall game they are playing.

There was more strong pitching as Shane McClanahan didn’t allow a hit until the fifth and struck out nine, despite feeling “a little off” mechanically at the start and walking four.

Another power show, as they got homers from Isaac Paredes, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe (who went deep for a career-high-matching fourth straight game) and Josh Lowe.

And some dazzling defense, including highlights-worthy catches from Randy Arozarena in left and Josh Lowe in center, before an announced Tropicana Field crowd of 12,649.

With 11 straight wins, the Rays matched the 1981 A’s for the second-longest such streak of the modern era (since 1901). Only the 1987 Brewers and 1982 Braves have won more, sharing the record at 13. (The 1884 St. Louis Maroons have the all-time season-opening record at 20 straight wins.)

The Rays are also one win from tying the overall franchise-best 12-game streak set in June 2004 under Lou Piniella.

“The history of it, it’s not lost on us, we can say that,” Brandon Lowe said. “We understand what’s happening. But like we said before, we’re going out there, we’re playing our game. We’re not putting any added pressure on anything, we’re not staring at our schedule, staring at our record right now.

“We’re just a bunch of guys in our locker room going out there playing the game we love and letting things take care of itself. We’re running balls out hard, we’re making the plays, we’re being great teammates to each other on the field, off the field, everything. It’s really brought us together, and we’ve seen what it can produce.”

The numbers are eye-opening wherever you look, including this one: The Rays have trailed at the end of just five of their 99 innings.

Tampa Bay pitchers have allowed only 20 runs in 11 games and had a now-franchise-record streak of 32 scoreless innings (longest in the majors since 2015) until the Red Sox scored on a double-play grounder in the sixth.

“Just the overall execution has been pretty remarkable,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Rays hitters have launched homers in every game (including three games with four or more) and 29 total, matching the modern-day most for 11 games; and they’ve scored 83 runs, averaging 7.55 per game.

“It’s unbelievable,” McClanahan said. “Everyone kind of wrote us off, our offense, and we believe in these guys. And they’re showing why we believe in them. It’s been awesome. It’s been awesome to be a part of it. And especially when you’re out on the mound and you look up, it’s the fourth inning and the boys put up seven runs. So it’s pretty cool.”

If anyone is surprised at what the Rays are doing, they suggest doubting them is at your peril.

“Probably a lot of people don’t expect it from us,’’ Diaz said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.

“They’re probably saying, ‘How are they winning all these games?’ And they’re looking at us just playing baseball.” (Though he left the game in the eighth after landing hard on the left shoulder that was an issue late in 2022, Diaz said he was fine and would play Wednesday.)

And they have made it quite clear they are in this together.

“I think it starts with the camaraderie we have in this clubhouse,” McClanahan said. “We’re one cohesive unit this year. … We’re all pulling for each other. We’re all each other’s No. 1 biggest supporter. So it doesn’t matter who’s in the moment, we’re right with them.”

