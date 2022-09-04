Rays beat Yankees again, cut AL East lead to 4 games

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays talk about how they want to keep as much as they can the same this month as they play their way back into the American League East race.

But there were a couple notable differences during Saturday night’s 2-1 win, which cut the Yankees’ once grand lead to four games (and three in the loss column).

Veteran starter Corey Kluber, who hadn’t thrown a pitch after the sixth inning since May 2021, was asked to work the seventh to shave an inning off the bullpen, and he completed it with another zero to cap his most dominant outing of the season.

And shortstop Taylor Walls, sensing the importance of the game and the significance of scoring first, opted for a sacrifice bunt with two on and no outs in the third. He executed it perfectly to set up Yandy Diaz’s single that scored their only runs as they made several mistakes on the bases.

“We knew we were going to have to win some (games) like this down the stretch, we’re still going to have to,” Walls said. “These games mean a lot. The postseason is pretty much on the line, where we’re going to be at.

“So just try to stay focused day to day, game to game, try not to get too ahead of ourselves and just come in every day and do what we’ve been doing. That’s all we can kind of do from here.”

What they are doing has certainly been working, as they won their fifth straight and an AL-best 20th of their last 28 games to improve to 74-57 (they remained tied for the top AL wild-card spot).

That the Yankees lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, 20 of 29 and 36 of 63 since their 52-18 start has made a division race that seemed over in July — when the Rays were in third place and 15 ½ games out — all the more interesting.

“I think we always knew we had a shot,” Walls said. “It was just a matter of trying to get hot. And then hopefully them cooling off a little bit.

“The run they had at the beginning of the season was, I don’t think any team could probably keep up at that pace. So we knew that they were going to cool off at some point, and we just needed to catch on fire. Nothing’s given though. I mean, they’re still four games ahead. We can’t look too far ahead.”

Kluber strives for consistency in personality and performance. So while the 36-year-old dismissed any talk of being more amped up for these type of games and/or facing the team he was with last year, he did deliver a dominant outing.

Kluber allowed only two singles over the seven shutout innings, retired 14 straight at one point, extended his walk-less streak to 24 innings, improved to 3-0, 2.16 over his last four starts and lowered his ERA against the Yankees in four starts to 1.08.

“You marvel at what he’s done,” manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s just had a lot of success against the Yankee lineup — they know him, he played there last year, they know how he attacks guys. But when he’s executing like that, it’s really tough ... Just an extremely well-pitched game.”

Cash said there was no prompting and he was “impressed” that Walls recognized the situation, made the decision to try the bunt, and got it down — their seventh sac bunt of the season. “With Yandy in a contact situation, we would probably take him over everybody else,” Cash said.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead to the ninth and survived Jason Adam allowing a leadoff homer to Aaron Judge (his 52nd).

“Our goal is to simply just be a little bit more focused, just stay on what we’re doing, and the goal is to win the division,” Diaz said, via team interpreter Manny Navarro. “It’s never going to be easy. We never said it was going to be easy. But as long as we stay focused, I think we’re going to be OK.”

