Rays battle Paul Skenes even, then rally to beat Pirates late

PITTSBURGH — Having heard for days about Pirates fireballing phenom Paul Skenes, the Rays on Sunday finally got to step in against the talented rookie.

Yandy Diaz showed they were ready, or at least that he was, driving the first pitch down the rightfield line and off the foul pole for a home run.

That was all the Rays got off Skenes, but their pitching kept them in the game and they rallied later off the Pirates bullpen for a 3-1 win.

The Rays headed home with a 38-40 record, having gone 5-4 on the three-city, nine-game, 10-day road trip.

They took the lead in the eighth inning, after right-handed reliever Colin Holderman replaced Skenes.

Diaz started the rally with a single, and Josh Lowe followed with another, sending pinch-runner Jose Caballero to third. Randy Arozarena delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to deep center.

The Rays added another as Isaac Paredes walked and Richie Palacios singled in Lowe.

There was a little drama in the home half of the eighth, as what looked to be an inning-ending double play was overturned on replay. But the Rays came back on the field and got the third out again.

Skenes, who pitched for LSU last year, was impressive, striking out eight — including Alex Jackson on a 101.5 mph fastball on his 98th and final pitch — while allowing six hits over seven innings.

The Rays had some chances.

After Diaz’s leadoff homer, Lowe doubled but got no further. In the fourth, Palacios walked and Jonny DeLuca reached on an infield single, but Taylor Walls struck out and Jackson flied out.

Most promising was the third, when the Rays loaded the bases on singles by Diaz, Lowe and Arozarena, capping a 10-pitch at-bat. But Paredes, who was called out strikes in the first, grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Aaron Civale gave the Rays a solid start, allowing one run and three hits, though he was lifted after five innings and 61 pitches. Manager Kevin Cash said before the game the Rays had to find a way to get Civale deeper in to games and to be more efficient, so they did the latter.

Relievers Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly, Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks finished the game.

