Rays’ Austin Shenton has more to celebrate: first MLB hit, first RBI

DENVER — Austin Shenton’s journey to the major leagues has been a long one, filled with a variety of severe challenges.

Making his MLB debut on April 1 and his first start the next day were significant accomplishments for the 26-year-old infielder. Sunday, with a second-inning double that scored the Rays’ first run, Shenton crossed off a couple more — his first big-league hit and first RBI.

“It felt amazing,” he said. “I know it gets cliché, but it is a dream come true. It was awesome.”

He got the ball, which he plans to give to his parents, and a growing list of congratulatory messages on his phone.

“I peeked really quickly; it’s a good amount so far,” he said. “I’ll probably spend the plane ride getting back to people.”

Seeing his ground ball go down the rightfield line, Shenton said his dash to second was “the most pain-free run I’ve ever had in my life. I didn’t even feel my legs. I’m not fast, but I felt like I was floating.”

Knowing the family issues, injuries, vision problems and other hurdles Shenton has overcome, his teammates made the moment special: “The whole dugout erupted, pumped up,” manager Kevin Cash said.

The celebration continued with the usual postgame shower that includes beer and whatever else happens to be handy. Shenton said that included shaving cream, chia seeds and more: “All the above.”

Closing time

Pete Fairbanks is still the Rays’ closer, though he didn’t pitch in either close win Saturday or Sunday, following his three-walk outing and complaints about the feel of the balls that led to Friday’s walkoff loss.

Cash said Fairbanks was “down” — jargon for unavailable — for Saturday’s game, which was played in near-freezing temperatures. Jason Adam and Colin Poche pitched the final two innings.

Fairbanks said the decision was Cash’s and not related to anything physical, such as the finger numbness he previously has felt in cold weather. “It had nothing to do with my fingers; they’ve been good this whole time,” he said. “Nothing medical, nothing temperature-related, just a down day.”

Sunday, Cash used Shawn Armstrong to finish the eighth and pitch the ninth. His reason was that with four other relievers, including Adam and Poche, getting the day off and two others having already pitched Sunday, he wanted to get as much as he could out of Armstrong and was saving Fairbanks for a possible 10th inning.

Odorizzi exits early

Jake Odorizzi’s hopes to return to the majors may have stalled Sunday, as he left his second start with Triple-A Durham in the second inning with an athletic trainer.

Odorizzi threw only 26 pitches, with his velocity initially down a tick from the 88 mph he averaged in his Tuesday outing, then dropping into the mid-80s during the second inning. After talking on the mound with manager Morgan Ensberg, Odorizzi exited.

The Rays said they likely would have an update on Monday.

Odorizzi, 33, signed a minor-league deal on March 15, having sat out 2023 while rehabbing from shoulder surgery. The 11-year big-league veteran hoped after Sunday’s start he would be ready to return to the majors, either with the Rays or getting an opportunity elsewhere.

Brendan McKay, another pitcher looking to get back to the majors, worked three strong innings for Double-A Montgomery, allowing one hit. McKay last pitched in the majors in 2019, having dealt with repeated arm injuries.

Miscellany

The Rays didn’t steal a base Sunday, ending their streak of season-opening games with one at nine, the first team to do so in the majors since the 1999 Devil Rays. … Brandon Lowe was pleased with the offensive showing over the weekend, but after three tense games said, “If we could start winning a few more games five or six to nothing, it would be lot better.”

• • •

