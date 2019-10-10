Rays, Astros lineups for ALDS Game 5

The last game of the Division Series round gives us one team shaking things up a bit and the other giving us almost the same starting nine as last time.

For the Rays, Yandy Díaz will miss his second straight start due to foot soreness, after leaving early in Game 3. Beyond that Eric Sogard gets the start at second base and there are various flops and flips in the order:

1. Austin Meadows (L) LF

2. Tommy Pham (R) DH

3. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B

4. Travis d'Arnaud (R) C

5. Eric Sogard (L) 2B

6. Avisaíl García (R) RF

7. Joey Wendle (L) 3B

8. Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF

9. Willy Adames (R) SS

The Astros, in contrast, are going with the same lineup they used in Game 4, save the substitution of Martín Maldonado for Robinson Chirinos:

1. George Springer (R) CF

2. Michael Brantley (L) LF

3. José Altuve (R) 2B

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Yordan Álvarez (L) DH

6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

7. Carlos Correa (R) SS

8. Josh Reddick (L) RF

9. Martín Maldonado (R) C

Game starts at 7:07 PM Eastern time.