Rays aren’t the only MLB team struggling at the plate this season

MIAMI — The Rays, as you may have read, heard or seen, haven’t been hitting well this season.

Their lack of production at the plate has been extremely notable coming off a team record-setting performance last season, and relative to the rest of the league.

They went into their 61st game on Tuesday among the bottom-five teams in home runs (47), doubles (85), slugging percentage (.355) and OPS (.663), as well as the advanced metrics of average exit velocity (87.9 mph) and percentage of hard-hit balls (36.2). They are only slightly better, and still below the overall league numbers, in batting average (.234) and on-base percentage (.308).

There are many reasons for their offensive impotence.

Most obvious are the poor individual performances of several key players, led by Randy Arozarena, whose .162 average is the lowest of all 155 qualified (playing regularly) hitters and whose .573 OPS is 150th; and the absence of others, such as Josh Lowe, due to injuries.

Manager Kevin Cash recently pointed to his team’s poor approaches at the plate and inability to make adjustments during and between at-bats.

Hitting coach Chad Mottola said it’s a matter of mindset, that some Rays are trying too hard to right themselves. They are pressing too much during at-bats and not doing what’s best in those situations for the team.

“We probably have a little bit of everything going on right now,” Cash said.

There’s another factor in play, too, one impacting not only the Rays — though, given their league stats maybe more so — but just about every team:

Increases and improvements in pitch velocity, movement, design and execution have made hitting more difficult in general.

Even with the benefits of the ban on defensive shifts and implementation of the pitch clock, hitters so far this season are struggling at historic rates.

“In today’s game, our elite hitters, they are really, really special with what they do,” Cash said. “The pitching, it gets better year in and year out it feels like — more power, more command, more able to rip those tough breaking balls off that you can’t hit. It’s tough.”

The majors-wide batting average through Monday’s games was .240 — the last time it was that low for an entire season was 1968, a performance so bad the height of the mound and size of the strike zone were reduced the next year.

The overall league OPS through Monday was .698; the last season it finished under .700 was 1989.

“You don’t want to find any joy or excitement out of other people’s misery,” Mottola said “You don’t want to make excuses, because we’re not hitting to our capability and expectations.

“But there is something to the pitching and the uses of pitching and the way guys are throwing the ball.”

The increased velocity, for example, reduces a hitter’s time to recognize and adjust to a specific pitch, which amplifies the pitcher’s advantage. Even more so if the hitter’s swing is defensive, which usually results in weak contact at best.

Add pitchers’ ability to get increased movement vertically and horizontally — over the plate and out of the strike zone — plus an assortment of funky and deceptive deliveries, and it’s even more vexing to be standing 60 feet, 6 inches away with a round bat less than 3 inches wide.

“Hitting is easily the hardest thing to do in sport; I remind (the pitchers) of that every series,” Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder said. “It’s getting harder by the minute. And I think it’s just driven by the size of the stuff in today’s game.”

Veteran Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, citing Ted Williams’ famous quote about trying to use a round bat to hit a round ball squarely, figures the hitters are starting from behind anyway.

“It’s the only thing I feel like in sports where you’re at the mercy of everybody else,” he said. “You have to try to be on the offensive as much as possible playing defense. A pitcher controls the tempo, a pitcher controls where he throws it, a pitcher controls the speed — you are strictly there to hit the baseball.”

Even then, Lowe said, a hitter can take a perfect swing and have a fielder make a great play. Conversely, though, a bad swing can produce a blooper that drops in for a key hit.

“That’s probably what makes it so hard,” Lowe said. “You can do everything right and be wrong, and you can do everything wrong and be right.”

Recent massive advances in technology have allowed pitchers to get a bigger edge, as they can work in the pitching “labs” that most teams (including the Rays) and advanced training centers now have. There, they can get detailed data on the spin, shape and break of their pitches and make specific adjustments.

“I think pitchers are always ahead of hitters,” Lowe said. “You look at the technology pitchers have, especially now, I mean, it’s incredible.

“I’ll talk to my friends in the offseason that are pitchers, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, I just wanted to make this pitch. So, I got on the Trackman (data tracking) and the Edgertronic (high speed cameras), and I made a pitch in three weeks.’

“And I was like, I’ve been spending eight years trying to figure out how to stand in the box.”

Even if there was comparable technology, Lowe said, it wouldn’t be as advantageous. “I can’t take the same swing every single time and get the same result,” he said. “If I swing in the same spot every single time, I’m going to be really bad.”

With the season only about one-third over, there is still time for an evening out of the offensive imbalance.

Hitters will continue to make adjustments. Pitchers will wear down and get hurt. Warmer weather soon will propel balls to start flying around and out of ballparks.

Plus, there are some hitters doing just fine. San Diego’s Luis Arraez is hitting .340, New York’s Aaron Judge has a 1.075 OPS and 21 homers, and the Phillies are averaging a majors-most 5.2 runs per game.

But overall, so far anyway, it seems like a pretty good season to be a pitcher.

“I would say so,” Snyder said. “I would say 100% yes is the answer to that.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.