Rays’ Amed Rosario escapes serious injury after scary incident

PITTSBURGH — Rays infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario seemingly escaped serious injury after being struck in the face area by a near-100 mph pitch during Saturday’s game against the Pirates.

According to the Rays, Rosario sustained only facial lacerations, with no broken bones.

He was hit by Jared Jones’ 99.6 mph pitch in the first inning, the sound of contact with his helmet, or the protective guard, audible throughout PNC Park.

As Rosario went down on one knee, on-deck hitter Jose Siri raced over and signaled to Rays staff to rush out to the field. Randy Arozarena jogged down from third base to check on his teammate.

Head athletic trainer Joe Benge quickly attended to Rosario and covered part of his face with a towel. The two walked off the field together to the dugout.

Rosario, who had started at third base, was replaced in the lineup by Richie Palacios. Palacios played second, with Jose Caballero shifting to third.

Brandon Lowe, who started the game as the designated hitter, left in the fifth with a right foot contusion. He also was hit by a pitch in the first inning before coming around to score. He was replaced by Isaac Paredes.

