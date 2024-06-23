Rays’ Amed Rosario escapes serious injury after taking nearly 100 mph fastball to face

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Amed Rosario escaped what could’ve been a serious injury after being hit in the face with a nearly 100 mph fastball in the first inning of Saturday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The scary situation unfolded during the third pitch of Rosario’s at-bat when the Pirates’ rookie Jared Jones launched a 99.6 mph fastball to the right-handed player.

The pitch went up and in, striking the 28-year-old’s shoulder and face guard on his batting helmet. Rosario was knocked to the ground as blood began to drip down his face.

Rosario crouched over for several moments along the batter’s box before being helped off the field by members of Tampa Bay’s training staff.

Despite the frightening scene, Rosario said he was just mad he couldn’t be in the game anymore. He suffered only “facial lacerations” that needed just two stitches and no broken bones.

Tampa Bay Rays’ Amed Rosario, middle, reacts after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jared Jones during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Tampa Bay Rays’ Amed Rosario (10) is tended to after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jared Jones during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Tampa Bay Rays’ Amed Rosario reacts after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jared Jones during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

“I feel good, luckily it wasn’t anything worse and wasn’t too much. They just gave me two stitches,” he said through the team interpreter Manny Navarro. “I’m not sore. I wasn’t really paying attention anymore because all I was mad about was the fact I wasn’t playing, and, so that was more of what I was concerned about, that I wasn’t playing anymore.”

With the pitch coming in so fast, Rosario said he wasn’t sure what the ball hit first.

“I’m not sure what it hit first,” he said. “I know it hit my arm, and I know it hit the C flap (on the helmet) which is what caused I think the cut.”

Following the game, Rays’ manager Kevin Cash said the entire team was scared as they watched Rosario go down. Jose Siri, who was on deck during the incident, immediately ran to his aid and waived for the athletic training team.

“That was a scary moment for both clubs,” Cash said, “certainly our club and I’m glad he’s OK.”

Rosario told reporters that he expects to return to the field soon, but the final decision with come from the trainers.

Rosario was the second Tampa Bay player to be hit by Jones during Saturday’s matchup. The rookie pitcher also hit designated hitter Brandon Lowe, who is believed to have suffered a broken pinky toe; however, Cash doesn’t expect Lowe to be added to the injured list either.

The Rays fell to the Pirates 4-3 on Saturday, but look to bounce back during Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. game in Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

