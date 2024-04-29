Rays aim to stop skid in matchup with the Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays (13-16, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-10, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (2-2, 3.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Brewers: Bryse Wilson (2-0, 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -114, Rays -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays, on a three-game losing streak, play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 17-10 overall and 5-6 at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 5-7 record in road games and a 13-16 record overall. The Rays have an 8-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has seven doubles and five home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 10-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .320 for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 12-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rays: 3-7, .246 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.