Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays (37-39, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-39, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (4-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -114, Rays -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays seek to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 36-39 record overall and an 18-19 record in home games. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.

Tampa Bay is 18-16 in road games and 37-39 overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .272 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBI. Rowdy Tellez is 14-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 39 RBI for the Rays. Jose Siri is 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.