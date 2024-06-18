Rays’ Aaron Civale having better success doing things his way

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Civale is very detailed, specific and thorough in his preparation and breakdown of the opposing hitters for each start.

But at the suggestion of pitching coach Kyle Snyder, Civale recently made a slight change in approach to be more proactive in attacking hitters, with an increased emphasis on the strengths of his six-pitch repertoire.

And both Civale, acquired last July, and Snyder feel it has helped and will continue to do so as Civale starts next on Tuesday — weather permitting — at the Twins.

“We had several conversations — we’re still learning each other — and those were very important into that process,” Civale said. “We kind of took a step backwards and evaluated what the work was going into starts and together decided it was maybe a little bit too much focused on what the other guys were doing versus what I was doing.”

His attack plan will still be based on combining hitters’ weaknesses and his strengths, but the weight may be distributed differently.

“If things overlay, they do,” he said. “If not, I’ve got to trust who I am at the end of the day and go out there and do that.”

Over his last four starts, Civale has allowed one or two runs three times, with a 3.43 ERA for the span. Over his previous six starts, he was 0-3, 8.48. Civale has done 11 starts without a win.

Civale, formerly with Cleveland, is 0-2, 3.69 at Target Field, considering it is one of his favorite stadiums and special to him as he made his first big-league road start there in 2019.

Wet Tuesday forecast

The weather forecast for Tuesday is foreboding, with weather.com predicting widespread storms in the afternoon leading to potentially severe thunderstorms in the evening and 100% chance of rain. With this being the Rays’ only scheduled visit, a rainout likely would be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday or Thursday rather than one of their mutual August or September off days.

Siri stepping up

After some late-May time on the bench, centerfielder Jose Siri has been one of the most productive Rays, capped by Sunday’s ninth-inning go-ahead home run against the Braves.

Over his last 17 games (16 starts), Siri is hitting .288 with a .988 OPS, having rapped six doubles and five homers, scoring 11 runs and driving in 12.

Siri has been so hot, reliever Jason Adam joked that was part of his plan in giving up a game-tying homer in the eighth inning Sunday.

“The thought is like, ‘Hey, let’s tie this game up so we can give Siri a chance to be the hero,’ ” Adam said. “It seems it’s almost becoming the norm, Siri coming through in clutch moments for us right now. So that was huge.”

Starry eyed

Rays players did not get much support in the first updates of the initial round of All-Star voting, which runs through June 27. Third baseman Isaac Paredes got the most votes, but his 129,078 ranks only ninth among third basemen. Randy Arozarena got 127,745 and is 20th among outfielders; first baseman Yandy Diaz got 60,540 and is 10th among first basemen. Both were voted starters last year. No other Rays were among the top 10 or outfield top 20.

Miscellany

Having played shorthanded Saturday and Sunday with infielders Jose Caballero and Taylor Walls sidelined by a flu-like bug going through the clubhouse, the Rays are hoping both will be available Tuesday. ... Lefty Jeffrey Springs, completing his rehab from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, is slated to make his second start for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, again working two innings. … The eight runs the Rays scored Sunday in Atlanta were their most since June 4 and only the second time they got that many since May 6.

• • •

