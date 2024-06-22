Rays’ 3-game winning streak ends on quiet day at plate vs. Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Rays’ three-game winning streak ended Saturday with a 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

In their ongoing quest to try to sustain some momentum in their up-and-down season, their next challenge will be to beat phenom Paul Skenes on Sunday.

In dropping to 37-40, the Rays were held to five hits, shut down initially by the Pirates’ other hard-throwing rookie, Jared Jones, then two relievers. They had a season-high 17 hits on Friday.

The Rays, as they did in the first seven games of the nine-game road trip, scored first.

Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch in the first inning, went to second on Randy Arozarena’s walk, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Josh Lowe’s groundout. Tampa Bay had a chance for more following a scary incident — Amed Rosario was hit in the face area by a 99.6 mph Jones fastball to put two on — but Jose Siri popped out.

Rosario escaped serious injury, with the Rays saying he sustained only facial lacerations. Brandon Lowe later left also left the game with what the team called a right foot contusion.

The Pirates tied the score quickly, and loudly, when Oneil Cruz blasted a two-out pitch from Zach Eflin 445 feet over the rightfield stands and into the Allegheny River, just the sixth ball to reach the water on a fly in the 24-year history of PNC Park.

The Pirates expanded their lead to 4-1 in the third, taking advantage of a misplay by Josh Lowe in rightfield to start a three-run rally. Andrew McCutchen’s fly to right turned into a triple, and red-hot Bryan Reynolds lined a ball over the drawn-in infield to score him.

Cruz then drew a walk, a rare accomplishment off Eflin, and the Pirates got two more runs on a Rowdy Tellez single and a fielder’s choice grounder by Nick Gonzales to make it 4-1.

The Rays got a run back in the fourth when Richie Palacios, who replaced Rosario in the lineup, singled with one out and stole second, then scored on a two-out single by Ben Rortvedt.

Yandy Diaz doubled in a run in the ninth, extending his career-high on-base streak to 24 games and his hitting streak to 15.

Eflin gave the Rays a solid outing, working five innings in the extreme heat — 95 degrees at first pitch. He allowed the four runs on five hits and a walk, striking out six. He retired the last 14 batters he faced.

