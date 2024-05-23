Rayne man wins national pool championship, earns $15,000

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– A Rayne man is $15,000 richer after a recent visit to the Sin City.

Joshua Schexnayder won the 2024 APA 8-Ball Classic Pool Championship earlier this month in Las Vegas.

“Oh, just relief. Just. Oh, and then I had to shoot over another ball. So it was. And I knew if I missed he he was probably going to be out another low. So it was a $15,000 shot,” Schexnayder said.

Schexnayder was amongst nearly 6,000 poolplayers throughout North America who attempted to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association`s 8-Ball Classic. He was one of only 1,030 that advanced to the national finals at the Westgate Las Vegas.

“Which played well until the finals, until the lights and cameras and everything came on,” Schexnayder said. “And then it was it was a lot trying to remember to breathe. Take my time. And I mean, this stuff that I do pretty much every day whenever I’m home from work. So just remember the basics and just make the shot. “

Schexnayder competed in the Orange Tier of the 8-Ball Classic and received a cash and prize package worth $15,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to his local poolroom.

“Everybody stops me and talks to me,” Schexnayder said. “People I don’t know. Is this weird? I’m not used to being the center of attention, so it’s been it’s fun. But in the same point, it’s like after.”

