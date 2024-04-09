Raymond Felton calls out Rashad McCants for his remarks on UNC

It’s a saying that time heals wounds, but that could be on the back burner for former UNC teammates Raymond Felton and Rashad McCants.

McCant had left a legitimate Tar Heel legacy as one of the best scorers to wear the Carolina Blue threads, averaging 17.6 points per game (48% FG, 41% from behind the arch) in three seasons at UNC. McCants even won a National Championship while playing for the Tar Heels, doing so in his final season, easily stamping a memorable career.

However, following his departure to the NBA, McCant’s comments on his time at UNC, have made the once Tar Heel hero a villain. Many have let the Tar Heel know how they felt about him, but nothing like how Felton did when asked about his former teammate on the latest episode of Run Your Race.

Rashad McCants is always talking crazy…👀 “We won a championship bro what are you talking about…I say he’s a d*ckhead bro…The dude is one of the best scorers I’ve ever played with…but the sh*t he do off the court, I can’t rock with him.” – Raymond Felton pic.twitter.com/bGca3I535U — Tidal League (@TidalLeague) April 9, 2024

Felton spoke the truth, while not diminishing McCant’s talents, crediting him as a top 3 scorer he’s played with. It’s undeniable that Roy Williams and UNC played a huge role in McCant’s success, so maybe the callout by a former teammate can help resolve the ongoing issue.

McCant has yet to respond, but seeing his frequent appearance as a regular co-host of the GilsArenaShow, a response could be here in no time.

