Raymond Calais likely needs surgery on injured foot/ankle

The Rams’ search for a return specialist and fourth-string running back just got more complicated. Raymond Calais was expected to compete for both roles, but that’s being put on pause.

Calais left Saturday’s game against the Raiders in the third quarter with what the Rams called an ankle injury. It occurred on a screen pass to the left side, getting his ankle rolled up on pretty significantly. After the game, Sean McVay said Calais will likely need surgery.

“With Calais, I think he got his foot pretty bad that he’s going to require surgery,” McVay said.

This is the second injury the Rams have suffered at running back so far, with Cam Akers out for the year due to a torn Achilles. McVay said he’ll have further updates on Calais’ status at some point, but if his injury is as serious as it seems, the Rams might need to sign a veteran running back simply to give Jake Funk and Xavier Jones a break in practice and the final preseason game.