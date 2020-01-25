Rayman, Ivanauskas lead Colgate past American 79-69

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Will Rayman scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, four players reached double-figure scoring and Colgate defeated American 79-69 Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 Rayman was 8-for-9 shooting and snatched 11 of his 16 rebounds off the defensive glass. Rapolas Ivanauskas added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Raiders (16-5, 7-1 Patriot League), who have won their last three.

Colgate's win, coupled with Navy's loss to Army, gives the Raiders two games on the rest of the Patriot field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rayman's double-double was his third in a row, while Ivanauskas picked up his third of the season. Jordan Burns chipped in 13 points with five assists and three steals, Jack Ferguson scored 12 points and was 5-for-5 at the foul line.

Saeed Nelson led American (9-10, 5-3) with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Mark Gasperini scored 15 and Jamir Harris 13.

Colgate opened the second half on a 12-0 run, but Nelson led American's answering 8-0 rally.

Colgate takes on Lafayette at home on Wednesday. American takes on Lehigh at home on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com