Raycine Guillory becomes first 2026 pledge for Texas football. Who is the young running back?

The Texas football program rarely offers scholarships to sophomores in high school, but players such as running back Raycine Guillory rarely come around.

After visiting the Texas campus along with dozens of other recruits during the program’s annual Junior Day on Saturday, Guillory became the first member of the 2026 class to commit to Texas. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound speedster from the Fort Worth area, Guillory also fields offers from a growing list of schools that include Georgia, USC, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, speaking to media prior to the Longhorns' College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington in New Orleans Jan. 1, helped the Longhorns reel in their first pledge for the 2026 class this weekend from running back Raycine Guillory.

The commitment continues to show the recruiting impact of Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, who spearheaded the courting of Guillory. Since head coach Steve Sarkisian hired Choice as his running backs coach after the 2021 season, Texas has signed current players CJ Baxter and Tre Wisner as well as 2024 class members Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson. All are either four- or five-star recruits, and Guillory will likely garner the same amount of stars from the various recruiting services once he receives his first ranking at some point this offseason.

A native of Mansfield southeast of Fort Worth, Guillory ran for 769 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman for Mansfield Lake Ridge, a Class 6A school on some of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the nation that also includes nearby DeSoto and Duncanville high schools. He transferred to Aledo High School this past season, a Class 5A Division I powerhouse west of Fort Worth that has won a Texas record 12 state titles, and ran for 1,236 rushing yards on 146 carries with 17 touchdowns in 11 games.

