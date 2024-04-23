'Raya could keep Arsenal in this title race'

[BBC]

Arsenal’s progress this season is clear, even if they again fall short up against the behemoth that is Manchester City.

The Gunners were controlled and convincing in their 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, and made it six Premier League away games in a row without conceding a goal.

This defensive record is achieved through brilliant defending from the front but standing at the base is David Raya, a summer signing to which many raised their eyebrows.

Raya's performance against Wolves epitomised his qualities and highlighted the edge he has on Aaron Ramsdale in that role.

The Spaniard was very calm in possession and completed 30 passes at a 76.7% success rate (14.3% higher than Ramsdale's average last season).

He also claimed several crosses and high balls in the box.

Both of these qualities bring a calm to the Arsenal backline and relieve pressure.

He has not been perfect, but it has become clear to most now that Raya has been an upgrade.

With Arsenal’s attack slightly stuttering, particularly in games they have failed to win, it will be Raya and the rest of the defence that could keep Arsenal in this title race.

Oli Price-Bates can be found at The Fresh Arsenal podcast