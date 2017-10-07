Ray ready to go for Diamondbacks in Game 2 against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- While the Los Angeles Dodgers had the luxury of lining up their rotation for the National League Division Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks had to scramble after playing the wild-card game on Wednesday.

Arizona used their top two starters -- Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray -- in the win over the Colorado Rockies, leaving them both unavailable for Friday's Game 1.

While Greinke is slotted to pitch Game 3 on Monday in Arizona, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Ray will start Game 2 on Saturday, with his club down 0-1 in the series after Friday's 9-5 loss.

Ray threw 34 pitches in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Rockies, giving up one run and two hits, and the two days of rest apparently were enough.

"I talked to him after his throwing program (Thursday)," Lovullo said. "He said he felt fantastic. I had a conversation with him today, and he said he felt even better."

Lovullo, though, understands players might not be entirely truthful when it comes to such matters because they want to play so badly.

"The type of relationships that I've established with these guys is built on trust and communication," Lovullo said. "So it was a swift and easy conversation. I think he would have probably told me if he wasn't feeling exactly perfect."

If Ray (15-5, 2.89 in 28 starts this year) is feeling as good as he said he is, it's bad news for the Dodgers. He was dominant against Los Angeles during the regular season, going 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA in five starts, striking out 53 in 31 2/3 innings.

In his career, he is 6-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 13 starts against Los Angeles.

"I feel great. My arm feels great and ready to go," Ray said. "I wouldn't lie to him. I wouldn't give this team anything but 100 percent of myself. I feel like that would be cheating me and the team."