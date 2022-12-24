It took until midway through the second quarter, but there have finally been points scored in Sunday’s matchup between Washington and San Francisco.

Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud took an end around 71 yards for a touchdown, giving the 49ers a 7-0 lead.

McCloud got the ball from Purdy in the backfield and received a nice lead block from Christian McCaffrey to spring him to the right sideline. From there, McCloud went untouched to the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Both the 49ers and Commanders had scoring opportunities earlier on in the contest but didn’t capitalize on them by turning the ball over on downs. San Francisco elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Washington’s 15 on the opening drive. But when Kyle Jusczcyk tossed an option pitch to Christian McCaffrey, the play was stopped in the backfield.

Washington went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the second quarter, but Antonio Gibson was stopped short of the end zone.

The Commanders have started 2-of-6 on third down while the 49ers have gotten off to a 2-of-4 start on third down.

Ray-Ray McCloud runs for 71-yard touchdown, 49ers lead 7-0