Ray-Ray McCloud rips off 71-yard TD run vs. Commanders
— San Francisco 49ers – x (@49ers) December 24, 2022
The 49ers’ offense got off to a slow start against the Commanders, but Ray-Ray McCloud came up with an explosive play to get them rolling. On second-and-10 at their own 29, they went with a handoff to McCloud around the left side. He followed a block by Christian McCaffrey to go untouched for 71 yards and a touchdown to put the 49ers up 7-0.