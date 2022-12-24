Ray-Ray McCloud rips off 71-yard TD run vs. Commanders

Kyle Madson

The 49ers’ offense got off to a slow start against the Commanders, but Ray-Ray McCloud came up with an explosive play to get them rolling. On second-and-10 at their own 29, they went with a handoff to McCloud around the left side. He followed a block by Christian McCaffrey to go untouched for 71 yards and a touchdown to put the 49ers up 7-0.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories