Ray-Ray McCloud explains why 33-yard catch wasn't supposed to happen

Jimmy Garoppolo’s 33-yard completion to Ray-Ray McCloud in the second quarter was the longest play of the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it was never supposed to happen.

It was a busted play that wasn't intended to go to McCloud. It ended up being not only the longest play of the night for the 49ers, but the longest reception of McCloud’s NFL career.

After the game, McCloud spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about how the play developed.

“I wasn’t even supposed to get the ball,” McCloud said. “I just ran a little sweep, a little motion to get the people to move over while we had something going on underneath. I saw him scramble and run out and we made a play.”

McCloud made the catch look effortless, but while Garoppolo’s placement of the ball was perfect, the wideout explained the one factor that could have changed it all.

“I put my head down for a bit to get upfield and I looked up and honestly, it was in the light,” McCloud said. “Because it wasn’t a high ball, it was a dime, so it was in the light the whole time. I just caught the light.”

The play happened when the 49ers' offense needed a shot of adrenaline. It was late in the second quarter while San Francisco was trailing the Chargers 13-3 and needing to put points on the board before the half.

Five plays later, Garoppolo scored on a quarterback sneak to cut the deficit to 13-10.

“It was kind of a broken play,” Garoppolo said. “Got off the first and second read, just started to scramble and Ray-Ray just became a football player, man. It's kind of what we've been talking about in our skill meetings.

“Just being a football player, making plays like that. Ray-Ray is as cool as anybody. He just turned it up the sideline, made it look easy. It was a big one. We needed that.”

Chargers linebacker Troy Reeder was in coverage but McCloud had enough separation that Garoppolo had the chance to put the ball where only his receiver could get it and that is exactly how it played out.

McCloud felt Reeder try to jump up and grab the ball but because of Garoppolo’s placement, the defender’s efforts were for not. McCloud said that he didn’t slow his pace at all as he was running down the sideline.

“That’s what he does, throwing darts, throwing it on the run, putting it where only I can get it,” McCloud said. “It was a dime.”

