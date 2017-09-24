Ray Lewis takes a knee in London, backpedals at the same time

Yes, that was Ray Lewis kneeling with the Ravens on Sunday. Given where he has stood on Colin Kaepernick and anthem protests, how did he get there?

Ray Lewis joined more than a dozen members of his former Ravens team (and Jaguars players across the field) by kneeling during the national anthem before their game in London on Sunday. With arms linked with players on either side, he first dropped to one knee, then to both.

That’s understandable. The weight of the irony would be a lot for anybody to support, even a future Hall of Famer.

PHOTOS: Anthem protests around the NFL

Lewis, an honorary captain for the game against the Jaguars, brought a ton of history to his action on the Wembley Stadium sideline. A better term might be "baggage," to borrow an overused term that dominated the offseason debate over barring players for their social activism.

He brought so much of both, in fact, that he likely was the last person expected to join the NFL players’ protests this weekend, with the possible exception of President Donald Trump himself.

Plenty of onlookers remembered and noticed.

The reaction to Ray Lewis kneeling... pic.twitter.com/c6u3YAvWiN — Slevin Kelevra (@ToeKnee2GX) September 24, 2017

"Ray Lewis"



Taking a knee now. pic.twitter.com/nPbrmmKyNh



— Denzel Tucker (@Shimmy_Nupetron) September 24, 2017

Lewis' actions amidst Colin Kaepernick’s anti-police brutality protests date much further back than his role in the Ravens' decision not to sign the still-free agent quarterback in training camp. It goes even beyond the president's public embrace of Lewis along with other black celebrities in the months before his inauguration.

It goes at least as far back to Lewis' complete, direct and painfully misinformed denunciation of the Black Lives Matter movement in the spring of 2016. Around the one-year anniversary of the 2015 civic unrest in Baltimore following Freddie Gray’s death in police custody, the Ravens icon posted a video from his home. At its core was his insistence that Black Lives Matter was fraudulent because it ignored crime in the city in favor of issues he deemed far less important.

That declaration by Lewis laid the groundwork for all the comments and statements he made right up through the week before the season opener. Lewis used his role as co-host of Showtime's "Inside The NFL" to pin the Ravens' refusal to sign Kaepernick on a derogatory tweet about Lewis and owner Steve Bisciotti by radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, Kaepernick’s girlfriend. Bisciotti had very publicly turned to Lewis for advice about signing Kaepernick, explicitly with the potential backlash from fans and advertisers in mind.

MORE: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers send message of unity on social media

On "Inside The NFL," Lewis was less detailed about his own posting that motivated Diab to post hers: another video in which Lewis referred to Kaepernick’s activism as “nonsense” and advised him — while he was still very notably unsigned by any team — to “get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself."

Even that had not been the only time Lewis had taken to the air to criticize Kaepernick's stance. None was more memorable than when he joined Shannon Sharpe, his former Ravens teammate (and his most vocal defender at Super Bowl XXXV after Lewis’ entanglement in the infamous double-murder in Atlanta the year before), to debate Kaepernick. By all accounts, it was lopsided in Sharpe’s favor.

All told, Lewis had planted his feet as firmly as anyone connected to the NFL, in rejecting the very idea of protesting, much less protesting against systematic racism, and in favor of forcing players to choose between their careers and their beliefs.

To anybody engaged in that movement, Lewis had been crystal-clear about which side he had taken.

How he traveled from there to kneeling during the anthem remained a mystery after the game.

MORE: Trump responds to Sunday's protests

The president with whom he shared such mutual admiration had called any NFL protestor a "son of a bitch," and has demanded that players be fired for their activism. As it turned out, Lewis' very first reaction to the president's Friday speech, and his two days of subsequent tweeted threats, was his kneel-down on Sunday.

He was joining players who had followed the example of the player Lewis had scolded, lectured and, at the very least, failed to end his exile.

Of all the images from early on a momentous NFL Sunday, none was more baffling than Lewis taking a knee in a protest he’d shown no sign he believed in.

If one can pivot from both knees, Ray Lewis did it.