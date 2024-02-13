Ray Lewis speaks on why Deion Sanders will find success next season at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are cool again. After nearly 20 years of struggles, blue-chip prospects are flocking to Boulder again thanks to head coach Deion Sanders.

After completely flipping CU’s roster last year, Coach Prime has loaded up on talented transfers and high school commits this offseason. In turn, he has brought hope that winning football can be played again under the Flatirons.

It’s easy to see why players are drawn to Coach Prime, but it’s always nice to hear another Pro Football Hall of Famer praise Sanders. Romi Bean of CBS Sports caught up with former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis last week ahead of the Super Bowl and asked him to speak on why Coach Prime will be successful at Colorado:

“Because what kids want to do, he’s (Sanders) done,” Lewis said. “No disrepect to coaches, but most coaches have never done what they are trying to tell a kid to do. He’s ran every race there is to (run) — the ups, the downs, the goods, the bads, all of that. And now you know his only reason for doing it is he must sharpen the iron. That’s why we do what we do, right? The game is just the product. The process is taking these young men and making them men, teaching them the fabric of what a man’s supposed to be and what a man’s supposed to stand for. That’s why he’s always going to be successful.”

