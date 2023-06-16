Ray Lewis III, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, dies at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (pictured in 2019), has died at 28.

Former college football player Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died. He was 28 years old.

Lewis' younger brother Rahsaan Lewis shared the news on social media.

"Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother," read the tribute posted to his story on his verified Instagram account.

Details about Lewis III's cause of death haven’t been released.

Lewis III attended Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, where he was a running back. He went on to play college football at the University of Miami, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union.

Tragic news that Ray Lewis III—son of #Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis—has died. His brother Rahsaan had this heartfelt post 💔 pic.twitter.com/iEzaLDT4Dh — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) June 16, 2023

Ray Lewis, 48, played with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2012. He finished his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl 35 MVP, a two-time defensive player of the year and was first team All-Pro seven times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ray Lewis III, son of NFL great Ray Lewis, dies at 28