Ray Lewis declares Peyton Manning the GOAT over Tom Brady

The Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady debate was a typical conversation from the 2000s through the midway point of the 2010s. Although Brady won the head-to-head matchup (11-6), Manning surpassed Brady in MVPs (5-3) while Brady far surpasses him in Super Bowls (seven to two).

Manning went 3-2 against Brady in the playoffs, including two AFC Championship games with the Denver Broncos.

In a recent interview with Rob Lepelstat of STAT Sports, former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis declared Manning the GOAT (greatest of all time) at quarterback, choosing him over Brady.

“From a quarterback, and from student level of the game, he made me alter my game,” Lewis said of Manning. “He made me watch more film. And that’s what I call the greatest QB.”

Lewis, a Hall of Famer, faced both QBs throughout his career, but Manning’s well-known study habits and physical talent made him a nightmare for defenses and defensive coordinators. While Brady surpasses Manning in total stats and championships, it’s hard to knock Lewis and his take on why Manning is the greatest of all time.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire