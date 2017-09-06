Ray Lewis, Colin Kaepernick trouble may trace to post-Super Bowl hat selection

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis claims to support unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The other words coming from Lewis suggest otherwise.

So what’s the deal with Lewis and Kaepernick? As one league source explained it to PFT, Lewis has a reputation for being more than a little thin-skinned. As it relates to Kaepernick, Lewis didn’t like the hat Kaepernick wore after Super Bowl XLVII.

The hat contained a Milwaukee Bucks logo. The gesture was interpreted as a slap by Kaepernick at the “deer antler spray” allegations that arose regarding Lewis during Super Bowl week.

Whatever the motivation, it’s odd to see Lewis acting as if he has been Kaepernick’s biggest champion when, clearly, he hasn’t been. I originally thought Lewis was trying to clumsily stake out middle ground on an inherently polarizing issue. The truth may be that Lewis is simply settling a score from more than four years ago.