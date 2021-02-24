Ray leads Falcons past Mustangs in tournament opener

Feb. 24—ORWELL — The opposition may have been the Grand Valley Mustangs, but when Jefferson's Robert Ray stepped on the court, it was those that determined the tournament seedings that he had it out for.

"Those guys put us way too low," the Falcons junior forward said. "When they put us below these guys [GV], I took that personally. We're not behind them, we're a better team than that."

Ray did not waste any time making his case. He scored 12 of his season-high 40 points in the first quarter and led the Falcons to a 75-59 victory over the Mustangs in Division III sectional boys basketball action at GV High School Tuesday night.

Ray did most of his damage in the paint, but he also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, including one to beat the halftime buzzer that gave Jefferson a 36-28 lead going to the locker room. He added seven rebounds, to go with three assists and three blocked shots.

"I felt good like I had everything going," Ray said. "Coach gives me the confidence to shoot, so I just kept plugging along."

Behind Ray, the Falcons (8-10) stretched an eight-point lead out to 14 on a steal and an easy hoop by Brock Bean. GV cut it down to 10 a time or two in the fourth quarter, but Jefferson answered back.

Ray single-handedly put the game away midway through the fourth scoring three straight field goals. First, he had an offensive put-back, then a pull-up jumper, followed by another offensive rebound to give his team a 67-49 advantage and virtually putting the game out of reach.

For Jefferson coach Rob Pisano, it was the type of performance he's come to expect.

"We've told Bobby all year that he can dominate most of the teams on our schedule, they don't have a guy that can guard him and he showed that tonight," Pisano said. "Hopefully he can keep it going, he can score inside, he can score outside, he can go off the dribble, he can do a lot of things, and he's got another year left, he's only a junior."

Story continues

Pisano was not the only coach who knew how dominant Ray could be. GV's Justin Turk was also well aware.

"We've seen him, we knew what a good player he was,"Turk said. "We wanted to make sure our game plan going in was not to double-down. We wanted to stay at home on [Kody) Cunningham and [Grant] Hitchcock and all those guys, making sure they weren't shooting threes."

As if trying to slow down Ray wasn't tough enough, GV played its first game in three weeks, and had a few guys nursing season-long injuries as well.

"We had two of our starters banged up coming in," Turk said. "Ethan Spencer hadn't practiced in three weeks and he played every minute out there, so hats off to him. But yeah, at the end of the day, they out-executed us."

John Castrilla added 10 points and Bean dropped in nine for the Falcons.

GV (9-9) was led by Derek Jackson, whose tough inside play produced 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Ashton Zupancic threw in 16 points to finish his outstanding high school career with 1,026, fourth all-time at GV.

Jefferson will be on the road once again Friday night, going to Waterloo for a sectional final.