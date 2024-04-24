Ray Hendrick Hall of Fame nominee bio

The original “Mr. Modified,” Ray Hendrick is one of the winningest drivers of all time, amassing more than 700 modified and late model sportsman wins between 1950-88.

Hendrick‘s success started in his home state of Virginia, where his famous No. 11 was known to all. He won five track championships at South Boston Speedway — four modified and one late model sportsman.

Hendrick was known as a driver that was willing to race ‘anywhere and everywhere,‘ filling his schedule with modified and late model sportsman races across the East coast. Though he made his name dominating short tracks, Hendrick also produced impressive victories at Talladega, Charlotte and Dover.

Despite never winning a Modified Division championship, Hendrick finished in the top 10 in the standings nine times from 1960-69.

Hendrick was named one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers and one of NASCAR Modified‘s All-Time Top 10 Drivers.

Ray Hendrick bio

Born: April 21, 1929

Died: Sept. 28, 1990

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia