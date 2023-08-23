Ray football aiming high with Brandon Chapa back to lead talented running back group

The Ray coaching staff was high on Brandon Chapa before he ever took a snap for the Texans varsity football team.

Now with a few years of experience under his belt, including one of the best rushing seasons in the storied history of the Texans football program, Chapa is back as a senior leader on a team with depth in the backfield.

"Varsity game speed is fast at first, but as the game goes on, it slows down a little bit," Chapa said. "As a senior I am going to try to stay patient, follow my line and make the right cuts. Once the game slows down, it is just fun."

Chapa's 1,362 yards last year were the third-most in Ray history, which earned him All-South Texas honors, included seven 100-yard outings and came in just 10 regular season games.

"Our O-Line did a great job," Ray head coach Craig Charlton said of the 2022 season. "We have all of those guys back except for one. We look to build off of that with Brandon and hopefully open up our passing game as well. Brandon is a great young man. He is very coachable and he is high character.

"He has one cut, that is what good running backs do. He looks for that one cut and then he is vertical. He gets zero to 60 as fast as any running back I've seen and he's got great vision."

Brandon Chapa ready for big year with Ray

The 5-foot-8 senior, who also plays baseball for the Texans, said the team has put in a lot of work over the offseason in hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

"It is going to take everybody this year," Chapa said. "We have great running backs, great receivers a good up-and-coming quarterback. Our line is tough and strong. If we can stay humble, patient and confident things will go our way. Everybody just has to do their part.

"We stay hungry."

Chapa said there has been a different level of excitement on the team over the offseason, and the program has a whole new energy going into the season.

Charlton is excited about Ray's entire stable of running backs including Aiden Navarre and Ruben Garza.

"When we have guys to take on some of the workload so Brandon isn't getting beaten up as much over a full season, hopefully that will help us get past 10 games this year," Charlton said. "You want to keep your guys fresh. We have good running backs. It is a good to have that much depth, especially with the experience we have at offensive line."

Ray ready to improve

After a three-season stretch with five total wins, Ray took a step forward last year with a 4-6 mark and the Texans are trying to build off the momentum and carry it into this season.

"Our senior and junior classes are big and have good athletes," Charlton said. "We are starting to get back on our feet again. I have good middle school coaches and we have positives going in the right direction. We have so much depth coming back on our roster with experience and playing time, I think this is going to be a good year."

Chapa shares Charlton's excitement about the possibilities for Ray in 2023 and is not thinking about personal goals as much as trying to snap the Texans four-year playoff drought.

"My biggest goal is to do whatever I can to help the team win — wherever they need me. I'm here and ready to go," Chapa said. "I'll put it out there for us to get to the playoffs."

