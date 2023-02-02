Ray Day provides offseason update following national signing day

Today used to be an unofficial holiday for college football fans. It’s the traditional national signing day when prospects used to sign national letters of intent for the incoming recruiting class. However, since the advent of the early signing period back in 2017, most kids now take care of business in December, making this date on the calendar very quiet for most schools.

That was definitely the case for Ohio State which already had 20 players signed and wasn’t expected to add any more to the 2023 class. Barring a few exceptions, that’s what we saw across the country as well.

However, that didn’t stop head coach Ryan Day from meeting with the media to provide an offseason update to the football program on Wednesday. He touched on the 2023 class but had plenty to say about a lot of topics that really had nothing to do with anything recruiting related.

In case you missed his update, we’ve got the entire video below thanks to OhioStateBuckeyes.com. You can check out the below and listen to Day reflect on the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the highly anticipated quarterback competition, some injury news, and more.

The next time we hear from Day, it’ll most likely be during spring practice that begins on March 7.

List

Way-too-early Ohio State football 2023 offensive depth chart

A very early Ohio State football 2023 projected offensive depth chart

List

Ranking Ohio State quarterbacks by 247Sports composite recruiting ranking

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire