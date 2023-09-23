Ray Davis scores 2 TDs in Vandy return as UK football wins SEC opener to remain unbeaten

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite an up-and-down effort Saturday, Kentucky walked away victorious in its SEC opener, topping Vanderbilt 45-28 at FirstBank Stadium.

The good:

The Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kept their unbeaten record intact.

They got off to a blistering start, scoring the game’s first 24 points.

They had multiple highlight-reel plays, on offense (Dane Key’s fourth-quarter touchdown reception over the top of Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight) and defense (corner Maxwell Hairston took two interceptions back for touchdowns, while linebacker D’Eryk Jackson picked off another pass and lateraled to teammate Andru Phillips for a 50-yard return).

And running back Ray Davis was successful in his return to Nashville, running for 78 yards and scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns (on 17 carries) against the school he starred for the previous two seasons.

Sep 23, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The bad:

Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1) ripped off 13 straight points after Kentucky’s 24-0 start.

Quarterback Devin Leary had twice as many interceptions (two) as touchdown passes (one) and almost the same number of completions (15) as incompletions (14) on a day in which he connected on 51.7% of his attempts for 205 yards.

UK, which entered as one of the nation’s most penalized teams, couldn’t keep flags off the field Saturday, whistled 10 times for 105 yards.

The offensive line struggled to protect Leary, who was under duress all day; the Commodores had three quarterback hurries, a sack and multiple other plays in which they pressured Leary just as he let go of the ball.

The Wildcats, who finished with 366 yards (205 passing, 161 rushing) of offense, scored on their first possession, driving 82 yards in seven plays, capped by JuTahn McClain’s 36-yard rushing touchdown — the first time the senior running back scored on the ground as a collegian after a pair of TD receptions. UK’s defense got in on the act on the ensuing possession. Pressure forced Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann into a costly error: He tossed the ball right to Hairston, who took it 29 yards for a score. The Wildcats added a third TD in the opening period at the 1:56 mark, as Davis scored from 2 yards.

Though UK kicker Alex Raynor made a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter to extend the lead to 24-0, the momentum then swung the hosts’ way, scoring the next 13 points.

The first was a 41-yard field goal from Jacob Borcila, followed by a 7-yard touchdown run by Sedrick Alexander with 20 seconds before intermission. The Commodores actually found the end zone twice on the drive: Swann connected with star receiver Will Sheppard for a 27-yard touchdown; a holding penalty on right guard Bradley Ashmore nullified the score. But Alexander made up for the penalty on his 7-yard run three plays later.

Borcila tacked on another field goal (from 32 yards) to cut UK’s lead to 24-13 with 11:25 left in the third quarter.

Kentucky finally ended Vandy’s scoring run about five minutes later, as Davis broke the plane from 1 yard to push the advantage to 31-13 after Raynor’s successful point after.

A highlight-reel turnover preceded the TD: Jackson picked off Swann at Kentucky’s 29-yard line. As soon as he caught the ball, Jackson turned and lateraled to Phillips, who returned it 50 yards to Vandy’s 21-yard line. A face-mask penalty on the Commodores during the return gave UK 9 more yards.

Key’s fourth-quarter TD grab increased the Wildcats’ lead to 38-13.

The teams swapped touchdowns (Hairston’s second pick six, a 10-yard throw from Ken Seals to Kamrean Johnson) before the clock struck zero on UK’s 17-point win.

Kentucky returns to Lexington next week for its SEC home opener versus Florida.

The game is slated to kick off at noon and air nationally on either ESPN or SEC Network.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football score? Mark Stoops & Co. among CFB unbeaten teams