Ray Davis, leading Kentucky football vs. Florida, posts career-high showing in 1st half

LEXINGTON — With two quarters still left to play Saturday, Kentucky running back Ray Davis already has had an outing for the ages.

Here’s Davis’ first-half performance against Florida, by the numbers

206 — Davis’ total rushing yards. It’s a career-high for the senior.

17.2 — Davis yards per carry (on 12 attempts).

10 — Davis’ total touchdowns this season. He’s scored seven rushing touchdowns, including two Saturday. He also has three TD receptions, with his latest coming in Saturday’s first quarter on a 9-yard catch.

9 — Davis is only the ninth UK player ever to eclipse 200 yards rushing in a single game.

5 — Davis has scored at least one touchdown in all five games this season.

And here are a couple numbers to keep in mind going forward:

299 — Kentucky’s single-game rushing record, set by Moe Williams against South Carolina on Sept. 23, 1995.

19 — The Wildcats’ single-season record for touchdowns, set by Benny Snell Jr. in 2017. All 19 of Snell’s TDs that season came on the ground.

This story will be updated.

