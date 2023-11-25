Ray Davis adds to Kentucky football history with 1,000 rushing yards in win vs. Louisville

Kentucky extended its winning streak over Louisville in the Governor’s Cup to five games, ending any chance No. 9 Louisville had for the College Football Playoff.

Star running back Ray Davis was huge for the Wildcats, gaining 76 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, in their 38-31 victory Saturday at L&N Stadium.

Davis was also big in the passing game, with four receptions for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis came alive for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter; he had a 20-yard touchdown reception to put the Wildcats ahead, 31-24, with 8 minutes, 37 seconds remaining.

He also had a 37-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left to put Kentucky ahead, 38-31.

On a 14-yard carry in the first quarter, Davis became the seventh player to rush for 1,000 yards under Mark Stoops at Kentucky.

Previous Kentucky football 1,000-yard rushers

2021 Christopher Rodriguez Jr. – 225 carries and 1,379 yards with nine touchdowns

Best game: 27 carries, 206 yards and four total touchdowns

2019 *Lynn Bowden Jr. – 185 carries and 1,468 yards with 13 touchdowns

Best game: 22 carries, 284 yards and four rushing touchdowns against Louisville

2018 Benny Snell Jr. – 289 carries and 1,449 yards with 16 touchdowns

Best game: 27 carries, 175 yards against Florida

2017 Benny Snell Jr. – 262 carries and 1,333 yards with 19 touchdowns

Best game: 29 carries, 211 yards and two touchdowns against Louisville

2016 Stanley Williams – 171 carries and 1,170 yards with seven touchdowns

Best game: 19 carries, 182 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri

2016 Benny Snell Jr. – 186 carries and 1,091 yards with 13 touchdowns

Best game: 38 carries, 192 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri

This story will be updated.

