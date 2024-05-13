Ray Crockett was the best player to wear No. 39 for the Broncos

Ray Crockett was the best player to wear jersey No. 39 for the Denver Broncos.

After playing college football at Baylor, Crockett was picked by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL draft. After spending the first five years of his career in Detroit, Crockett joined the Broncos in 1994.

He went on to play seven seasons in Denver, starting 104 games. In those contests, Crockett recorded 437 tackles, 22 pass breakups, 17 interceptions, 10.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

A versatile defensive back, Crockett played mostly cornerback but also spent some time at safety. A one-time All-Pro, Crockett made the 50th Anniversary Teams of both the Lions and Broncos.

Crockett was a key member of the Denver teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls in the late 1990s. He started all 16 games both in 1997 and 1998, recording four and three interceptions in those seasons, respectively.

Happy Birthday, @SlickPickSix39! Ray Crockett was a Denver Bronco CB from 1994–2000. He started 104 games, is a Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII champion, and part of the Broncos' 50th Anniversary Team. With DEN, Crockett totaled 22 PDs, 17 INTs, 7 FFs, 4 FRs, 10.5 sacks, and 3 TDs! pic.twitter.com/RivP2EAb0j — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 5, 2023

After seven years with the Broncos, Crockett spent the final two years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before hanging up his cleats in 2003. He totaled 36 interceptions and 15.5 sacks during his 14-year career in the NFL.

