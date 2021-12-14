Ray Allen's message to Steph Curry before NBA 3-point record falls

Allen's message to Steph before breaking 3-point record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After nearly 11 years, Ray Allen is about to see his career 3-point record fall Tuesday night when the Warriors play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Hall of Fame sharpshooter made 2,973 3-pointers during the regular season in his 18-year NBA career. Steph Curry is just one 3-pointer away from tying Allen's record and two away from becoming the new all-time leader, in his 13th season.

Ahead of Curry taking the court at MSG, Allen sent his good luck and well wishes to the Warriors superstar on Instagram.

Ray Allen is ready for Steph to break the record tonight at MSG ðŸ™Œ



[via IG/trayfour] pic.twitter.com/r6yCYvWVmj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021

With #onmyway, Allen also hinted that he would be in attendance for the historic night.

Indeed, Allen and Curry shared a pregame conversation.

Steph ðŸ¤ Ray Allen pic.twitter.com/PLE0hMCCGu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 14, 2021

That means the three greatest 3-point shooters will be together. Reggie Miller, who owned the record for 13 seasons before Allen, will be a color analyst for TNT's broadcast of the game. He also was a color analyst when Allen broke his record in 2011 in Boston.

Under the bright lights of New York, there will be a whole lot of big names watching Curry make history.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast