Ray Allen's message to Steph Curry before NBA 3-point record falls

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
Allen's message to Steph before breaking 3-point record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After nearly 11 years, Ray Allen is about to see his career 3-point record fall Tuesday night when the Warriors play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Hall of Fame sharpshooter made 2,973 3-pointers during the regular season in his 18-year NBA career. Steph Curry is just one 3-pointer away from tying Allen's record and two away from becoming the new all-time leader, in his 13th season.

Ahead of Curry taking the court at MSG, Allen sent his good luck and well wishes to the Warriors superstar on Instagram. 

With #onmyway, Allen also hinted that he would be in attendance for the historic night. 

Indeed, Allen and Curry shared a pregame conversation.

RELATED: Miller believes nobody will break Steph's 3-point record

That means the three greatest 3-point shooters will be together. Reggie Miller, who owned the record for 13 seasons before Allen, will be a color analyst for TNT's broadcast of the game. He also was a color analyst when Allen broke his record in 2011 in Boston.

Under the bright lights of New York, there will be a whole lot of big names watching Curry make history. 

