Ray Allen won't heckle Steph Curry in chase for NBA career 3-point record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tristi Rodriguez
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Allen won't heckle Steph during 3-point record pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA is a few days away from witnessing history as Ray Allen gets ready to pass the 3-point crown over to Steph Curry

The Warriors star is just 10 triples away from passing Allen and becoming the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made. 

It’s going to happen, but the big question is when? 

Well, it’ll likely be sometime during the Warriors’ five-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers (Dec. 11), Indiana Pacers (Dec. 13), New York Knicks (Dec. 14), Boston Celtics (Dec. 17) and Toronto Raptors (Dec. 18). 

And after hitting six threes against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, most figure it won’t take Steph more than three games to break the record. 

Allen said it’s only right if he’s in the building during the historic night. 

"I spoke with the people at the Warriors and I actually spoke with Steph a little bit, trying to help him navigate this whole process,” Allen said on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday. “It's an exciting time for him and I tried to give him what I was dealing with, you know, going into the game and everything that led up to it. 

“And I was fortunate because I broke the record in Boston against the [Los Angeles] Lakers with Reggie in the building, so it's only appropriate that I find my way there. I don't know where it's going to be so I got to kind of watch this thing. I don't know if you know, but I'm coaching myself, Gulliver Prep here in Miami and we have games as well. So it's a tricky situation for me trying to navigate what it is that happens with them."

Allen passed five-time NBA All-Star Reggie Miller’s 3-point shooting record back in 2011 while Miller was sitting courtside working the TV broadcast. 

Steph said he wants a special moment like that when his big night comes. 

RELATED: Nash drops joke while praising Curry amid 3-point record hunt

And even after being dethroned, Allen said he will lead cheers for Steph.  

"Why don't you go heckle him, Ray? Put up a sign and yell out 'I'm the king,’ ” Patrick asked.

“Because if you haven't watched anything over the last 12 years, that's not going to bother Steph,” Allen responded. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • When will Stephen Curry set the NBA all-time 3-pointers made record?

    Stephen Curry is 10 3-pointers away from setting the NBA's all-time record and passing Ray Allen. The Warriors play Saturday at the 76ers.

  • Game Recap: Nets 113, Hawks 105

    Led by Kevin Durants 31 points, five rebounds and six assists, the Nets defeated the Hawks, 113-105. James Harden added 20 points, five rebounds and 11 assists for the Nets in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 31 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort, his 5th consecutive game with 25+ points and 10+ assists. The Nets improve to 18-8 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 13-13.

  • Game Recap: Lakers 116, Thunder 95

    Led by LeBron James 33 points, five rebounds and six assists, the Lakers defeated the Thunder, 116-95. Russell Westbrook added eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers in the victory, while Josh Giddey tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 14-13 on the season, while the Thunder fall to 8-17.

  • All eyes on Curry as he closes in on NBA three-point record

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is poised to supplant Ray Allen as the NBA's all-time three-point king thanks to the remarkable shooting range that has revolutionized the league in his 13-year tenure.

  • McGee scores 21, Suns roll past Celtics 111-90

    PHOENIX (AP) JaVale McGee always brings the energy. The 7-footer had season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds, Chris Paul added 12 assists and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 111-90 win over the Boston Celtics. The Suns won for the 20th time in 21 games despite missing starters Devin Booker (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness). The big man was one of Phoenix's most important pickups during free agency, and he's quickly become a fan favorite because of his hustle.

  • Zach Lowe reveals absurd Draymond Green Warriors stat on drives

    If it wasn't clear before, these numbers from ESPN's Zach Lowe demonstrate how high of a basketball IQ Draymond Green possesses.

  • Chandler Parsons Bounces Out of Glassy Sunset Strip Architectural

    There’s been a lot of highs and lows the last couple of years for 6’8” NBA player Chandler Parsons, who’s probably feeling pretty good that he’s just sold his ultra-modern home above L.A.’s Sunset Strip for $8 million, a profitable $1.125 million above the $6.775 million he paid for the three-story stunner almost exactly two […]

  • CDC urges kids ages 16-17 to get newly cleared boosters; your 3rd shot unlikely to be your last: Live COVID updates

    The FDA authorized booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds at least six months after their initial doses. COVID news.

  • 'We want to be here': Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner ignore trade talks in rout of Knicks

    "My name is in a trade rumor every day," Myles Turner said after the game, laughing.

  • Duggar family speaks out after Josh Duggar's guilty verdict: 'Nobody is above the law'

    Members of the Duggar family are reacting after a jury found former reality TV star Josh Duggar was found guilty on child pornography charges.

  • 5 takeaways from Suns' romp over Celtics without Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker

    The Suns are back to being tied for NBA's best record after Friday's win over Celtics.

  • I Spent 7 Months Studying Supreme Court Reform. We Need to Pack the Court Now

    The first is mostly about we could call high politics, or theories of constitutional interpretation. It is generated by the combination of life tenure and Senate confirmation for the Supreme Court, and it is that the composition of the Court is not tied in a predictable and uniform way to the outcome of presidential elections. The Framers intended that the American people, through the elections of presidents and senators, would have ultimate, though indirect, control of the composition of the Supreme Court.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors weighing resting Steph Curry vs. Pacers on Monday

    Pacers fans who bought tickets to watch Steph Curry on Monday night reportedly might be out of luck.

  • Game Recap: Suns 111, Celtics 90

    The Suns defeated the Celtics, 111-90. JaVale McGee led the Suns with a season-high 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Chris Paul added 10 points, three rebounds and 12 assists in the victory. Jayson Tatum tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 21-4 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 13-14.

  • Omicron likely spreading through Texas, health experts say

    The COVID-19 Omicron variant is likely to be already spreading through Texas as the state confirmed its first-known case on Tuesday, according to Austin health officials.Zoom in: While no confirmed cases of Omicron have been detected in the city, Austin Public Health spokesperson William Malm says the variant "is possibly in Austin-Travis County," and it's expected to spread similarly to Delta, which now makes up more than 99% of reported COVID-19 cases in the state.Stay on top of the latest mar

  • First reported positive case of COVID omicron variant in NC is tied to college student

    The test result was for a UNC Charlotte student, who was isolated and recovered, according to Mecklenburg County.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse responds to LeBron James tweet: ‘F*** you, LeBron’

    A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on homicide charges after he claimed self-defense.

  • Game Recap: Pelicans 109, Pistons 93

    The Pelicans defeated the Pistons, 109-93. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 26 points, three rebounds and five assists in the victory, while Cade Cunningham tallied 16 points and four assists for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 8-20 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 4-21.

  • As number of gay bars declines, a new generation plans to bring them back.

    WASHINGTON - The moment Rach Pike stepped into Bounce, something felt different. The bar was dark, but Pike, who uses she and they pronouns, could sense her people in the shadows. Some people danced or made out. Some cheered for the drag king performing onstage in an olive three-piece suit. Others stared at Pike. Pike was used to being studied. She had short hair and wore cargo shorts or boy's jeans, and usually, people stared at her in confusion. That night in Cleveland, though, Pike realized p

  • Tyrann Mathieu doubles down on praise of Mac Jones

    Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu praised the play of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones while appearing on First Things First on Fox Sports 1 Thursday.