Ray Allen sees similarities with Warriors Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is one of the best sharpshooters of his generation. The Golden State Warriors wing has helped his team win four championships. However, at this late stage of his career, the veteran shooter is starting to see his role within the rotation change and could potentially move into a full-time bench role in the near future.

Nevertheless, Thomspon’s scoring ability is well respected. During a recent interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the “Scoop B Radio Podcast” former NBA champion Ray Allen admitted that he sees similarities between his game and that of Thompson’s.

“I’ve always been impressed with him,” Allen said. “I always thought that he was one of the best players in the league. He mirrors kind of the way I played.”

During his prime, Allen was one of the best shooters in the NBA. His shooting form was picture-perfect and he often found himself replicating his mechanics multiple times per night.

Throughout his career, Thompson has shown a consistency that has ensured he’s viewed as an elite talent in the NBA. That same consistency will be why he has multiple suitors around the league when he hits the unrestricted free-agent market in the summer.

Golden State will undoubtedly want to keep their perimeter scorer around long-term, whether they’re able to do so will be a major talking point in the coming months.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire