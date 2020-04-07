Ray Allen growing out hair 'until the Rona kicks rocks,' challenges balding NBA brethren to join him

As a stuck-at-home nation lounges in sweatpants and leaves its razors and clippers on the shelf, Ray Allen has decided to embrace the unkempt life.

The NBA great posted an Instagram image of himself on Tuesday like we’ve never seen him before. The generally dapper Allen hasn’t touched his clippers in what looks like a few days and is now rocking what he aptly describes as the “Jefferson,” a callback to fictional 70s sit-com icon George Jefferson.

So why rock the Jefferson?

Allen writes that he’s cut his hair his whole life — a practice the follicly-challenged among us can relate to. So he’s not dealing with one of the minor nuisances that folks with hair are facing worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic — not being safely able to visit a barber or hairstylist.

He’s just decided to let it grow “until the Rona kicks rocks!”

He’s also challenged his bald and balding NBA brethren to join him, namely LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Richard Jefferson among others. We’ll see if it catches on. O’Neal will be easy to spot as he regularly makes appearances on NBATV from his home.

Meanwhile, it’s good to see Allen smiling and finding reasons to laugh during a difficult time for everyone.

Ray Allen, seen here in sharper times. (Visual China Group via Getty Images)

