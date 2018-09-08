As Ray Allen enters Hall of Fame, did Kevin Garnett extend an olive branch?

Since leaving for the Miami Heat in 2012, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen have not spoken much, if at all. On Friday morning, did KG crack the window open to his former teammate the morning before the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Allen gave Garnett and ex-Celtics captain Paul Pierce a shoutout in his Hall of Fame induction speech Friday night in Springfield, Mass.

The complicated history of "The Big Three" has had lots of twists and turns. On the "Anything Is Podable" 2008 Celtics podcast with Kyle Draper, Allen spoke of how his last season in Boston left him with a feeling of not being wanted...

Allen and Paul Pierce did mend their relationship in a trip to China last summer, but Allen has still been disconnected from Garnett and Rondo.

Allen joins the long list of those associated with the Celtics organization in the Hall.

