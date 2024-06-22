Ray Allen on the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA championship

As a core member of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 title team, Hall of Fame shooting guard Ray Allen knows what it takes to win a title with the most decorated ball club in league history. So when the man speaks on the Celtics of today and their run to win Banner 18 16 years to the day the University of Connecticut alum helped hang Banner 17, people listen.

And you should too, as Allen recently caught up with the folks who run the “Celtics All Access on CLNS” official YouTube channel, with “Garden Report” and “The Cedric Maxwell” podcasts cohost Josue Pavon catching up with the historic shooter in the bowels of TD Garden.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire