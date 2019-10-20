Rawlings throws for 4 TDs; Yale rallies, beat Richmond 28-27

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Kurt Rawlings threw four touchdown passes and Yale scored 14 points in the final 83 seconds to beat Richmond 28-27 on Saturday night.

Rawlings was 25-of-42 passing for 249 yards with no interceptions and Reed Klubnik had eight receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns - including a leaping 16-yarder that gave the Bulldogs their first lead with nine seconds to play.

The Spiders moved deep into Yale (4-1) territory before a personal foul made it second-and-16 at the 27 and, three plays later, Jake Larson's 44-yard field-goal attempt missed wide left with 4:20 left in the game. The Bulldogs took over and Rawlings completed four consecutive passes before an interception by Trent Williams was negated by a pass interference penalty that made it first-and-10 at the Richmond 26. Then, on fourth-and-13, Rawlings hit Klubnik for a 24-yard gain and, on the next play, JP Shohfi's 15-yard TD catch made it 27-21 with 1:23 to go. Shohfi recovered the ensuing onside kick and had a 23-yard catch on fourth-and-12 that eventually led to Klubnik's winner.

Joe Manusco's 15-yard scoring pass to Keyston Fuller capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half and gave the Spiders (3-4) a 27-7 lead.

Yale answered less than two minutes later when Rawlings hit Jaylan Sandifer for a 35-yard TD.

Manusco finished 15-of-31 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns and added 13 carries for 117 yards.