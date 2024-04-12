‘Rawlings Experience’ shares immersive experience for baseball fans

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Rawlings Sporting Goods opened a new local attraction for baseball fans Friday morning.

A grand opening was held in Westport Plaza for the Rawlings Experience. The attraction is for fans of all ages.

Well-known names in the world of baseball, like Ozzie Smith and Bill DeWitt III, were present at the ribbon cutting. Other leaders, like County Executive Sam Page, joined beside them as well.

The Rawlings Experience is designed to show a glimpse of Rawlings history to visitors and locals alike in St. Louis.

“One of the things we’ve been trying to do as a company over the past three to five years is connect more with the community,” Ron Ostrowski, president of Rawlings Sporting Goods, said. “Not only with Rawlings, but across the nation.”

Driver arrested after blowing past Franklin County school bus, nearly hitting children

A crowd of sports fans say they’re excited to explore the priceless artifacts that highlight the game’s greatest moments.

“It’s really exciting, we’re excited for this experience to be here. (My dad and I are) big Cardinals fans, I’ve grown up going to Cardinals games, so we’re happy to have this right here in town,” Andi Blaylock, fan, said.

Visitors can see the past, present, and future of baseball gloves with a lineup of Gold Glove Awards, a Swarovski embellished glove, a 10-foot gold glove, and other memorabilia.

Other activities include indoor batting cages or designing your own glove.

“It’s really exciting. I’ve been playing baseball like my whole life, and it’s a great experience to come and just look at all this cool stuff that’s Rawlings and see Ozzie Smith. It’s just really fun,” Sam Browling, fan, said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.