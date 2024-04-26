Raw video: Max Holloway’s BMF-ness, Conor’s first belt and more UFC legendary moments – without commentary

Sometimes, a different vantage point can completely change perspectives.

In this case, there aren’t many people in the MMA space who would argue Max Holloway isn’t worthy of the “BMF” crown he just won against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. It just hasn’t always manifested itself in a buzzer-beating walkoff knockout.

Against Calvin Kattar in early 2021, Holloway let his BMF-ness out in ridiculous volume that led to a UFC record strike differential of more than 300 in a Fight of the Night headliner. That was Holloway’s return after he lost the featherweight title, and it proved he’s never out of the picture.

And while we’ve had more than three years to relive that amazing Holloway performance, what sometimes gets forgotten is just how confident he was in his striking game that day. He had a full-on conversation with anyone willing to listen, while he was in the fight, about how he was the best boxer in the UFC.

The UFC released a compilation video featuring just the sounds of the fighters, the arena and the corners – no commentary – of some of the most famous moments in company history, including Holloway’s fight with Kattar.

Check out all his talking, as well as some other incredible UFC moments, in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie