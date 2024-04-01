Raw video: Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turns himself in to sheriff in Florida
Cam Sutton faces a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
