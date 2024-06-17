Ravezzani offers verdict on Milan’s striker pursuit: “I would have no doubts”

Before the mercato, AC Milan have been linked to two strikers more than any others, and those have been Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko, but questions have arisen about the chances of signing either of the duo this summer.

With Paulo Fonseca expected to make a striker his marquee signing of the window, Milan must do their due diligence if their investment is to be successful, and that is why the process of finding their new striker is as important as it is.

The pressure on a new manager is heightened, especially when he is entrusted with investing in a striker who a team could be built around for years to come or could be the reason a team is underfunded in years to come.

Throughout the process, two names have been head-to-head for the role, and both have drawbacks. Notably, Zirkzee’s is the agent commission being demanded, and Sesko’s is his availability this summer.

Telelombardia director Fabio Ravezzani took stock of the situation and offered his verdict on which striker Milan should sign on his X account, and his words have been relayed by Pianeta Milan.

“Sesko is a fantastic striker. In my opinion better than Zirkzee. If he [Zirkzee] really costs €60 million in Milan’s shoes, I would have no doubts.”