Ravenwood football gets rematch with Brentwood in 6A quarterfinals after beating Smyrna

SMYRNA − Ravenwood advanced to the Class 6A state quarterfinals for the second time in three years and eighth time in the past 10 seasons with a 38-9 win over No. 1 seed Smyrna Friday night at Robert Raikes Stadium.

The win sets up a rematch between cross-town rivals as the No. 2 seed Raptors (9-3) travel to No. 1 seed Brentwood (12-0) in next week's quarters.

"I think we played well...obviously it wasn't perfect," said Ravenwood coach Will Hester. "The defense set us up in good field position all night. I'm proud of the way we played as a full team in all three phases."

Smyrna (7-5) had a seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss. The lone Bulldog TD came in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard pass from Austin Morris to Jonathan Messer.

The Battle of the Woods will send either Ravenwood or Brentwood to a state semifinals contest at home. The winner of that game plays the winner of next week's Germantown-Houston quarterfinal contest.

Ravenwood football gets rematch after being 'punched in the face'

Ravenwood and Brentwood have played in classic games, both in the regular season and playoffs, over recent years. Now they'll play in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2019 — a 34-6 Ravenwood win en route to a BlueCross Bowl runner-up finish.

Brentwood reached the quarterfinals with a 38-14 win over Summit.

Hester said his players will have the handle the rivalry aspect of the game a little better than the first time the two played, a 17-0 Brentwood win in Week 11.

"We've got to execute at a high level," Hester said. "We allowed the emotion of the (Week 11) game to get to us. We have to be prepared and mentally ready to handle the emotion of playing your cross-town rival. It was a lot of our guys' first time playing in a game like that. They know what that feeling feels like now. They'll be excited to get out there, but it will come down to execution."

"The Brentwood loss punched us in the mouth," Ravenwood quarterback Femi Babalola said. "It woke us up."

Brentwood tallied just 227 yards in the win over Ravenwood, but it was the Raptor offense that failed to dent the scoreboard.

Can Ravenwood football score vs. Brentwood?

Ravenwood has averaged 33 points in two playoff games after suffering its worst offensive performance of the season in the shutout loss to the Bruins.

In that game Ravenwood rushed for just 18 yards on 20 carries. The Raptors rushed for 298 yards against a Smyrna (7-5) squad that had been good against the run most of the season.

"We have really started becoming more positive and come together as a team more," said Ravenwood running back Davis Dowland, who rushed 16 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. "We're going to have to take our (quick) tempo and make them tired."

Ravenwood rushed for 295 yards in last week's first-round win over Stewarts Creek and has racked up more than 830 yards in the past two games after being shut out by the Bruins.

"We've had the mindset of getting better every week," said Babalola, who was 11-of-17 for 109 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a TD vs. the Bulldogs.

