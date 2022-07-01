Ravens WRs Rashod Bateman, James Proche II discuss what they’ve learned about how to be great run blockers

The Baltimore Ravens are a team that rely on their play a multitude of roles when they’re on the field. They value defensive versatility in a big way, but their offensive players also have to be able to put on many different hats over the course of 60 minutes.

When Baltimore wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II spoke to the media following the Ravens’ final mandatory minicamp practice, they were asked about what they’ve learned about being good run blockers. Proche spoke first, talking about how it comes down to effort.

“It’s effort. It’s want-to. Blocking is just a fight. Coach ‘Dub’ [pass game specialist Keith Williams] put it in perspective – probably in great perspective. If this dude is blocking you or throwing you around, he’s basically saying he could whoop you in a fight. So, you can’t whoop me, so we’re going to block you. That’s basically what it is.”

Bateman echoed Proche’s words, discussing that it’s part of their job.