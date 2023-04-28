Ravens WR Zay Flowers talks about looking up to Steve Smith Sr. growing up

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Zay Flowers with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Former Carolina Panthers and Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. has said that Flowers reminded him of himself as a player, which is the ultimate compliment.

When Flowers was asked if he looked up to Smith Sr. when he was growing up and what it means to him to be compared to him, he had plenty to say on the matter.

“Yes, I’ve been watching his tape since I was, what – six or seven years old? My dad always told me, ‘It doesn’t matter about size; it’s about what’s in your chest.’ He always kept me motivated and said, ‘You have to be like Steve Smith. Steve Smith was a dog.’ So, that’s what made me like him, and love him and watch him a lot. So, it means a lot to look up to him, and to get to meet him was extremely great.”

