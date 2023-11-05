Ravens WR Zay Flowers may have breakout versus Seahawks

The Baltimore Ravens will deal with a physical Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 9. Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers must be prepared.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt has likely been studying loads of Ravens film and will be looking to offset what has been a thriving start to the Baltimore season.

The Seahawks enter week 9 after coming out victorious versus the Cleveland Browns in week 8. Seattle forced two interceptions and a fumble using their speed and frenzy-like home crowd to rattle Cleveland.

This week, Seattle will have to fend themselves on the road versus a Ravens team with a much more dynamic offense. Flowers could potentially have a breakout game.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 22: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire